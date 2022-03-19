fbpx
Please visit the official Up & At ‘Em, Inc. website for all information about the race.
 Up & At ‘Em, Inc. presents the 17thannual Johnson City Turkey Trot. Over the years this race has become an iconic event of the area coined as “The Place To Be Thanksgiving Day.” Although this 5k race is the largest in the Tri Cities area, it has become more than just a race to all as it is also seen as a homecoming or family tradition to do every year with over 4,000 of our closest friends and family.
WHEN:
November 24th at 8:30 a.m.
PACKET PICKUP:
Memorial Park Community Center (510 Bert St)
November 22, 12 p.m. – 8 p.m.
November 23, 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

REGISTRATION

1.

Online (Preferred)

Online registration is coming soon

2022 Registration

2.

By mail:

JC Turkey Trot
3101 Browns Mill Rd Suite 6-182
Johnson City, TN 37604

Download the Registration Form

3.

Walk-in:

Memorial Park Community Center (510 Bert St.)

4.

Packet Pickup

Tuesday, Nov. 22nd 12 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 23rd 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Memorial Park Community Center

510 Bert Street, Johnson City

WE NEED VOLUNTEERS!

Every year, the Turkey Trot has hundreds of volunteers helping with all aspects of the event. Please consider volunteering to help make this year’s race a special come back.
Volunteer Sign-up

Participants of The Johnson City Turkey Trot are invited to bring canned food items or a small toy item to Memorial Park Community Center (510 Bert Street) on the day of packet pickup. Canned food items and toys will be donated to Good Samaritan Minsitries, Inc “Hope For The Holidays” campaign. Items can be donated in either of the two large Good Samaritan Barrels that will be on location for drop-off.

Course Information

Please note that the course has a small change this year. From State of Franklin, left on Buffalo Rd., right on Walnut St., left on Boyd St. The rest of the route is the same. 
Adult
$25per entrant
  • $25 through Nov. 22
  • $30 Nov. 23-24
Register Here
Student
$20per entrant
  • $20 through Nov. 22
  • $25 Nov. 23-24
Register Here

REFUND POLICY

Up & At ‘Em, Inc. has a no refund policy due to the pre-ordering of event shirts, medals, bibs, etc. We understand that emergencies or last minute schedule changes do occur, therefore, to better accommodate you, we have some other options instead.

  • You can have someone pick up your packet for you
  • You can transfer your entry to someone else
  • You can switch to the virtual option and turn in your virtual race time at a later time, and still receive the shirt and medal.
  • You can defer to the next year

If none of these options work for you and a refund is still needed, please feel free to contact us at info@thegoosechase.org

FAQs

SPONSORS