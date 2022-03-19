Up & At ‘Em, Inc. presents the 17thannual Johnson City Turkey Trot. Over the years this race has become an iconic event of the area coined as “The Place To Be Thanksgiving Day.” Although this 5k race is the largest in the Tri Cities area, it has become more than just a race to all as it is also seen as a homecoming or family tradition to do every year with over 4,000 of our closest friends and family.
WHEN:
November 24th at 8:30 a.m.
PACKET PICKUP:
Memorial Park Community Center (510 Bert St)
November 22, 12 p.m. – 8 p.m.
November 23, 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.
REGISTRATION
2.
By mail:
JC Turkey Trot
3101 Browns Mill Rd Suite 6-182
Johnson City, TN 37604
3.
Walk-in:
Memorial Park Community Center (510 Bert St.)
4.
Packet Pickup
Tuesday, Nov. 22nd 12 p.m. – 8 p.m.
Wednesday, Nov. 23rd 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Memorial Park Community Center
510 Bert Street, Johnson City
WE NEED VOLUNTEERS!
Every year, the Turkey Trot has hundreds of volunteers helping with all aspects of the event. Please consider volunteering to help make this year’s race a special come back.
Participants of The Johnson City Turkey Trot are invited to bring canned food items or a small toy item to Memorial Park Community Center (510 Bert Street) on the day of packet pickup. Canned food items and toys will be donated to Good Samaritan Minsitries, Inc “Hope For The Holidays” campaign. Items can be donated in either of the two large Good Samaritan Barrels that will be on location for drop-off.
Course Information
Please note that the course has a small change this year. From State of Franklin, left on Buffalo Rd., right on Walnut St., left on Boyd St. The rest of the route is the same.
- $25 through Nov. 22
- $30 Nov. 23-24
- $20 through Nov. 22
- $25 Nov. 23-24
REFUND POLICY
Up & At ‘Em, Inc. has a no refund policy due to the pre-ordering of event shirts, medals, bibs, etc. We understand that emergencies or last minute schedule changes do occur, therefore, to better accommodate you, we have some other options instead.
- You can have someone pick up your packet for you
- You can transfer your entry to someone else
- You can switch to the virtual option and turn in your virtual race time at a later time, and still receive the shirt and medal.
- You can defer to the next year
If none of these options work for you and a refund is still needed, please feel free to contact us at info@thegoosechase.org
FAQs
You can register in 2 ways this year:
- Online (preferred – click here to register now)
- Mail (download form)
Mail your registration form and payment to:
JC Turkey Trot
3101 Browns Mill Rd Suite 6-182
Johnson City, TN 37604
Tuesday November 23rd & Wednesday November 24th from 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.
Memorial Park Community Center
510 Bert Street
Johnson City, TN
Yes, Up & At ‘Em and the Turkey Trot supports numerous organizations throughout Johnson City and Washington County.
We donate $3,500 to the top participating schools each year and to other health and fitness initiatives within the area. Turkey Trot has donated over $150,000 to the local area.
Proceeds from the 2016 Turkey Trot went to the following programs:
ETSU Center of Excellence in Sports Science and the home of the Olympic Training Center – To support the Run, Jump & Throw programs throughout the Tri-Cities, the annual Olympic Day and a new bike program for under-resourced kids. Read More
Niswonger Children’s Hospital – To fund 10 schools for the Morning Mile program
Memorial Park Community Center – To assist with the purchase of the “Twall” for the center. The Twall transforms lighting into movement and provides an unique fitness experience for the user. Twall Info
Partnered with The Goose Chase to create “Turkeys in Training Kid’s Clinic”. The one day event celebrated National Running Day with a kid’s running clinic. Check out our video