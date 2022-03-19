REFUND POLICY

Up & At ‘Em, Inc. has a no refund policy due to the pre-ordering of event shirts, medals, bibs, etc. We understand that emergencies or last minute schedule changes do occur, therefore, to better accommodate you, we have some other options instead.

You can have someone pick up your packet for you

You can transfer your entry to someone else

You can switch to the virtual option and turn in your virtual race time at a later time, and still receive the shirt and medal.

You can defer to the next year

If none of these options work for you and a refund is still needed, please feel free to contact us at info@thegoosechase.org